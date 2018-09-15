Investors Sell AFLAC (AFL) on Strength After Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) on strength during trading hours on Friday following insider selling activity. $10.25 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $49.24 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $38.99 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, AFLAC had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. AFLAC traded up $0.51 for the day and closed at $47.21Specifically, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,590.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,040.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,947 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,430 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research lowered AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. AFLAC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.23.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of AFLAC by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AFLAC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

