Investors Purchase High Volume of Adient Call Options (ADNT)

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 3,883 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,987% compared to the average volume of 95 call options.

Shares of NYSE:ADNT opened at $43.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Adient has a one year low of $40.08 and a one year high of $86.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -0.71.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.11). Adient had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Adient will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADNT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Adient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Adient from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Longbow Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adient by 268.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Adient by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 226,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 85,404 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,108,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adient by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 15,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Adient during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,955,000.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company operates through two segments, Seating and Interiors. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, fabrics, and seat systems.

