Investors Buy Olin (OLN) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $29.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $13.02 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.95 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Olin had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. Olin traded down ($0.40) for the day and closed at $29.18

Several research firms recently weighed in on OLN. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.85 to $27.79 in a report on Monday, June 11th. Cowen raised their price objective on Olin from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Olin from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Standpoint Research began coverage on Olin in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Olin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

Get Olin alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 9.40%. equities research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 98.77%.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,259,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Olin by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 51,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 65,437 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in shares of Olin by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 6,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Olin (NYSE:OLN)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.