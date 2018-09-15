Intouch Insight Ltd (INX) Director Buys C$15,750.00 in Stock

Intouch Insight Ltd (CVE:INX) Director Cameron James Watt purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,750.00.

Cameron James Watt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 14th, Cameron James Watt purchased 9,500 shares of Intouch Insight stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,465.00.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Cameron James Watt purchased 2,500 shares of Intouch Insight stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 25th, Cameron James Watt purchased 3,000 shares of Intouch Insight stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,440.00.

On Friday, July 6th, Cameron James Watt purchased 15,000 shares of Intouch Insight stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 4th, Cameron James Watt purchased 25,000 shares of Intouch Insight stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

Shares of INX traded up C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 48,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,900. Intouch Insight Ltd has a twelve month low of C$0.34 and a twelve month high of C$0.88.

Intouch Insight Ltd. design, develops, and implements data capture and measurement technologies for private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada and the United States. It develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms, and delivers services. The company offers software platforms, which includes IntouchCapture, a software application that provides event marketing solutions, including analytics, logistics, and support; IntouchCheck, a mobile application that helps organizations to measure their operational standards internally and implement changes to drive lasting business improvements; and IntouchSurvey, a software application that allows businesses to perform Web-based surveys to collect feedback and view results using robust and real-time dashboards.

