INTL Fcstone (INTL) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of INTL Fcstone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTL opened at $55.07 on Wednesday. INTL Fcstone has a one year low of $34.91 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.78.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. INTL Fcstone had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Scott J. Branch sold 46,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $2,420,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 586,294 shares in the company, valued at $30,586,957.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Sephton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,947,535. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,020 shares of company stock valued at $5,019,778. 20.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after purchasing an additional 150,475 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,583,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,899,000 after buying an additional 13,927 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 895,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,292,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 28.6% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 534,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,819,000 after buying an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of INTL Fcstone by 31.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 408,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,440,000 after buying an additional 97,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

INTL Fcstone Company Profile

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

