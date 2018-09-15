Internet Initiative Japan (IIJI) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Internet Initiative Japan Inc. offers a comprehensive range of Internet access services and Internet-related services to customers, including corporations and other Internet service providers, in Japan. The company offers its services via one of the largest Internet network backbones in Japan as well as between Japan and the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Internet Initiative Japan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ IIJI opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $950.16 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. Internet Initiative Japan has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Internet Initiative Japan (NASDAQ:IIJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $409.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.69 million. Internet Initiative Japan had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 6.49%. sell-side analysts predict that Internet Initiative Japan will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Internet Initiative Japan stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

