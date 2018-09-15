International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. International Game Technology posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $234,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $239,000. TLP Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 29.3% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Peavine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $264,000. 47.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IGT opened at $20.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

