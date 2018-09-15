International Flavors & Fragrances (IFF) Upgraded to Hold by ValuEngine

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.67.

Shares of IFF opened at $136.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $122.11 and a one year high of $157.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $920.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.62 million. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 28.32%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 77,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.59 per share, for a total transaction of $9,824,430.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,177,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,843,430. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,065,400 shares of company stock worth $139,766,425. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 14,000,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,735,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425,403 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,646,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,992,000 after acquiring an additional 315,418 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,533,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,939,000 after acquiring an additional 161,663 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank now owns 994,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,277,000 after acquiring an additional 260,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 738,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 151,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

