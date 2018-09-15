International Bancshares (IBOC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

NASDAQ:IBOC traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.50. 182,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,126. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. International Bancshares has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $47.95.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 31.78%.

In other International Bancshares news, Director Antonio R. Sanchez, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total transaction of $9,356,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,865,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,828.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 17.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in International Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the first quarter worth $210,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth $227,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the second quarter worth $299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.