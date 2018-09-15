Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

IART has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Mosebrook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $62,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,085 shares in the company, valued at $192,565.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Essig sold 159,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $10,225,725.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,539,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,512,606.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,892 shares of company stock valued at $17,280,372 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $204,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 4,497.1% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

IART traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.22. The stock had a trading volume of 512,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,831. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. Integra Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $366.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.08 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.43%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

