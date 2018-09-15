Insider Selling: SG Blocks Inc (SGBX) Major Shareholder Sells 20,050 Shares of Stock

SG Blocks Inc (OTCMKTS:SGBX) major shareholder Hillair Capital Investments Lp sold 20,050 shares of SG Blocks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total value of $81,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SG Blocks stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 10,478 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,881. SG Blocks Inc has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $7.00.

Get SG Blocks alerts:

SG Blocks (OTCMKTS:SGBX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

SG Blocks, Inc, through SG Building Blocks, Inc (SG Building), provides code engineered cargo shipping containers. SG Building modifies and delivers containers. SG Building enables developers, architects, builders and owners to achieve greener construction. In addition to providing code engineered cargo shipping containers for construction use, SG Building is engaged in structural steel framing systems.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SG Blocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SG Blocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.