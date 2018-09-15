Insider Selling: Relevium Technologies Inc (RLV) Insider Sells C$75,000.00 in Stock

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV) insider Albertus Petrus Engelbrecht sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$75,000.00.

Albertus Petrus Engelbrecht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 25th, Albertus Petrus Engelbrecht sold 400,000 shares of Relevium Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total value of C$60,000.00.

RLV opened at C$0.14 on Friday. Relevium Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of C$0.09 and a 52-week high of C$0.35.

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets. It primarily focuses in the areas of e-commerce and wellness services, as well as on nutraceuticals, sports nutrition, and nutri-cosmeceutical products. The company was formerly known as BIOflex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Relevium Technologies Inc in December 2015.

