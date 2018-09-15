Insider Selling: Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) EVP Sells 152,871 Shares of Stock

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) EVP John P. Molloy sold 152,871 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total transaction of $19,249,516.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,151.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MSI traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.76. 814,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $82.86 and a 1 year high of $129.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 70.84%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11,537.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 11,637 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,656.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 105,303 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 17,920.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 901 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.