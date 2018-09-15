Insider Selling: Independence Holding (IHC) Insider Sells $396,916.68 in Stock

Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) insider Larry Graber sold 11,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $396,916.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Larry Graber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 5th, Larry Graber sold 4,155 shares of Independence stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $147,502.50.

On Friday, August 24th, Larry Graber sold 301 shares of Independence stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $10,911.25.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Larry Graber sold 861 shares of Independence stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $31,400.67.

On Thursday, August 16th, Larry Graber sold 1,200 shares of Independence stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $44,580.00.

On Tuesday, August 14th, Larry Graber sold 3,247 shares of Independence stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $121,048.16.

IHC opened at $34.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.09. Independence Holding has a 52-week low of $21.98 and a 52-week high of $39.85.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $84.89 million for the quarter. Independence had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Independence from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,294,000. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence by 3.2% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 285,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independence by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 31,695 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence by 42.8% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 78,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

About Independence

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage.

