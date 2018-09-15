Insider Selling: Humana Inc (HUM) CEO Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total value of $5,915,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
HUM stock opened at $337.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $339.88.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Humana by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 138,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Humana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 35,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.
Humana Company Profile
Humana Inc is a health and well-being company focused on making it easy for people to achieve best health. Its strategy integrates care delivery, the member experience, and clinical & consumer insights to encourage engagement, behavior change, proactive clinical outreach, and wellness for the people.
