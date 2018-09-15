Insider Selling: Humana Inc (HUM) CEO Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.66, for a total value of $5,915,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,362,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HUM stock opened at $337.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96. Humana Inc has a 12-month low of $231.90 and a 12-month high of $339.88.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 2.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. research analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.08%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Humana by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Humana by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management L.P. now owns 150,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,870,000 after purchasing an additional 55,100 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Humana by 231.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Humana by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 138,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in Humana by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 35,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HUM shares. ValuEngine raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Humana from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.11.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company focused on making it easy for people to achieve best health. Its strategy integrates care delivery, the member experience, and clinical & consumer insights to encourage engagement, behavior change, proactive clinical outreach, and wellness for the people.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.