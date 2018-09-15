Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (HAE) SVP Sells $548,609.10 in Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $548,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Haemonetics stock opened at $114.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.01. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $41.54 and a 12 month high of $114.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.52 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 15.00%. equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $506,627,000 after acquiring an additional 253,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,969,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $176,643,000 after buying an additional 650,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 1,765.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,183,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $86,588,000 after buying an additional 1,120,115 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Haemonetics by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,646,000 after buying an additional 196,154 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Haemonetics by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,460,000 after buying an additional 122,168 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

