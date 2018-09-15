Insider Selling: Forescout Technologies Inc (FSCT) Chairman Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Chairman Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $1,202,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yehezkel Yeshurun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 13th, Yehezkel Yeshurun sold 35,000 shares of Forescout Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $1,217,650.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FSCT opened at $38.25 on Friday. Forescout Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $67.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.31) EPS. Forescout Technologies’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSCT. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Forescout Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Forescout Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 15,278 shares in the last quarter. 54.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FSCT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Forescout Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

ForeScout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services.

