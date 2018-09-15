Insider Selling: Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Director Sells $233,869.00 in Stock

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.57, for a total value of $233,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EL stock opened at $140.93 on Friday. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $106.00 and a 12 month high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 20th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 400.6% during the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 56.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EL shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 target price on Estee Lauder Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Estee Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.34.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.