Insider Selling: Equity Residential (EQR) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CEO David J. Neithercut sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EQR stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $54.97 and a 12 month high of $70.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Equity Residential had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $639.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.01%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.50 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties in urban and high-density suburban coastal gateway markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 303 properties consisting of 78,399 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California.

