Insider Selling: Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (BDGE) Director Sells 3,482 Shares of Stock

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Director Emanuel Arturi sold 3,482 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $123,123.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,178.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Emanuel Arturi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 4th, Emanuel Arturi sold 3,500 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $122,535.00.

On Friday, August 31st, Emanuel Arturi sold 1,100 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $38,522.00.

On Wednesday, August 29th, Emanuel Arturi sold 300 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $10,530.00.

On Wednesday, August 22nd, Emanuel Arturi sold 5,000 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $178,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 15th, Emanuel Arturi sold 4,014 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $140,690.70.

On Thursday, August 9th, Emanuel Arturi sold 1,612 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $56,436.12.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Emanuel Arturi sold 5,000 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $178,850.00.

Shares of BDGE opened at $35.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $700.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.77. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.70 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.35 million for the quarter. Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 12.39%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BDGE. BidaskClub downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. TheStreet downgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Bridge Bancorp from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 18.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,574,000 after purchasing an additional 92,498 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 154.3% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,072,000 after purchasing an additional 200,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 20.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,578,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 70.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bridge Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

