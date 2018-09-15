Insider Selling: BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Director Sells 450 Shares of Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $46,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,552.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BOKF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.31. 154,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,944. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. BOK Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $80.11 and a 1 year high of $107.00.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $394.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.41 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 11.04%. BOK Financial’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. equities analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 10th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.45.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 598.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, KHP Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. KHP Capital LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.36% of the company’s stock.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

