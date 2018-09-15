Insider Selling: Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM) SVP Sells $323,292.00 in Stock

Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) SVP Brock Morris sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $323,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,814.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Black Stone Minerals LP has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $109.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.98 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. research analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th were issued a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 133.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $21.00 price objective on Black Stone Minerals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Black Stone Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 176.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 82.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and in 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

