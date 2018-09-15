Insider Selling: ALLETE Inc (ALE) Chairman Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Chairman Alan R. Hodnik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $302,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

ALE traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.81. The company had a trading volume of 289,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,595. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.18. ALLETE Inc has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.00 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ALLETE Inc will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.22%.

ALE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of ALLETE in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ALLETE by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,894,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ALLETE by 91.0% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in ALLETE by 24.9% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 99,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 16.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in ALLETE by 85.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 535,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,479,000 after buying an additional 247,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, hydroelectric, wind, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

