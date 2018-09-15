Insider Selling: Allegion PLC (ALLE) Insider Sells 3,200 Shares of Stock

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,200 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $287,296.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,348 shares in the company, valued at $929,043.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $87.82 on Friday. Allegion PLC has a fifty-two week low of $73.85 and a fifty-two week high of $90.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. Allegion had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 91.38%. The business had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Allegion PLC will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Allegion by 39.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 349,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after acquiring an additional 98,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 27.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $616,000. Arrowgrass Capital Partners US LP acquired a new position in Allegion during the second quarter worth about $5,028,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Allegion by 45.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; door closers and exit devices; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door frames; and other accessories.

