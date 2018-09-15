Insider Buying: Simplybiz Group PLC (SBIZ) Insider Buys £188,000 in Stock

Simplybiz Group PLC (LON:SBIZ) insider Matthew Lloyd Timmins purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 188 ($2.45) per share, for a total transaction of £188,000 ($244,887.33).

Simplybiz Group stock opened at GBX 204 ($2.66) on Friday.

Get Simplybiz Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.98 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th.

The SimplyBiz Group Limited provides regulatory and business support services to professionals operating within the financial services market in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Intermediary Services and Distribution Channels. The Intermediary Services segment provides compliance and regulation services to financial intermediary member firms, including directly authorized IFSs, directly authorized mortgage advisers, workplace consultants, and directly authorized consumer credit brokers.

Further Reading: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Simplybiz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplybiz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.