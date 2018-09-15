Insider Buying: Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (REPR) Director Purchases $92,216.16 in Stock

Repro-Med Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:REPR) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 64,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $92,216.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

REPR stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Repro-Med Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $1.50.

Get Repro-Med Systems alerts:

Repro-Med Systems (OTCMKTS:REPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.50 million for the quarter.

Repro Med Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary portable medical devices and supplies primarily for the ambulatory infusion market and emergency medical applications worldwide. The company offers mechanical infusion product FREEDOM infusion systems, which include the FREEDOM60 syringe infusion driver, the FreedomEdge syringe infusion driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, RMS precision flow rate tubing, and RMS precision flow rate controller, as well as medical suction product RES-Q-VAC, a portable medical suction system.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Repro-Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro-Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.