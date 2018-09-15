Insider Buying: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (KDP) Insider Acquires 49,638 Shares of Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) insider Maria A. Sceppaguercio-Gever acquired 49,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $1,186,844.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $24.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $126.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 39.52%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KDP. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $677,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $2,442,000. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $8,695,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.56% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc engages in the brewing system and specialty coffee businesses in the United States and Canada. The company sources, produces, and sells coffee, hot cocoa, teas, and other beverages in K-Cup, Vue, Rivo, K-Carafe, and K-Mug pods brands; coffee in traditional packaging, including bags and fractional packs; and other specialty beverages in pods.

