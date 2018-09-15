Insider Buying: Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Director Purchases 1,058,824 Shares of Stock

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Director Albert Cha purchased 1,058,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of KALV opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 3.07. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

Get Kalvista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.29% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. equities research analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 67,082 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals by 26.9% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 191,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALV has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.