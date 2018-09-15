Insider Buying: Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (KALV) Director Purchases 1,058,824 Shares of Stock

Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALV) Director Albert Cha purchased 1,058,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of KALV opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $203.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 3.07. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $18.90.
Kalvista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 188.29% and a negative return on equity of 55.65%. equities research analysts predict that Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
KALV has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kalvista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
About Kalvista Pharmaceuticals
KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.
Featured Story: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalvista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.