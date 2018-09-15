Innophos Holdings, Inc. (IPHS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also given Innophos an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IPHS shares. TheStreet raised Innophos from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised Innophos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innophos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Innophos by 12.7% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innophos during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Innophos during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Innophos during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innophos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,326,000 after acquiring an additional 23,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHS traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.70. The company had a trading volume of 69,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,139. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $864.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.73. Innophos has a 1-year low of $38.66 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

Innophos (NASDAQ:IPHS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $206.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.40 million. Innophos had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Innophos’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. equities analysts predict that Innophos will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Innophos’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Innophos Company Profile

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

