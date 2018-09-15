Infosys Target of Unusually High Options Trading (INFY)

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 20,075 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 13,283% compared to the typical volume of 150 put options.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INFY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Infosys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Infosys from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.91.

Get Infosys alerts:

Shares of INFY stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.41. Infosys has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Infosys had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 269.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Infosys in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.