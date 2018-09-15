Infosys (INFY) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) shares were down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 305,853 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,342,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Infosys from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Infosys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.41.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 22.30%. sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Ltd will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 599.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,120,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388,514 shares in the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 9,604,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,353,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203,387 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth $43,597,000. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth $35,786,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

