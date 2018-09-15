IMPINJ (PI) Stock Price Up 33.2% After Strong Earnings

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) rose 33.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $28.48 and last traded at $25.01. Approximately 4,239,083 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 544% from the average daily volume of 658,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 32.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

PI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on IMPINJ from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. IMPINJ has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,207,000. Sylebra HK Co Ltd grew its position in IMPINJ by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sylebra HK Co Ltd now owns 4,231,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,095,000 after acquiring an additional 332,519 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in IMPINJ by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 611,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,520,000 after acquiring an additional 193,300 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,440,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in IMPINJ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,112,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $401.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 8.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

IMPINJ Company Profile (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

