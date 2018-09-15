Imperial Brands (IMB) Given a GBX 2,900 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,900 ($37.78) price objective on Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,920 ($38.04) target price on shares of Imperial Brands and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Brands to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.47) to GBX 2,400 ($31.26) in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($44.94) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,445.29 ($44.88).

Shares of IMB traded down GBX 6.50 ($0.08) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,617.50 ($34.10). The stock had a trading volume of 3,018,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,000. Imperial Brands has a 52 week low of GBX 2,447 ($31.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,956.50 ($51.54).

In related news, insider Simon Langelier acquired 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,644 ($34.44) per share, with a total value of £5,949 ($7,749.12).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, and cigars; smokeless tobacco, including snus; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Fine, News, Winston, Bastos, Lambert & Butler, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Gitanes, Kool, Golden Virginia, Drum, Route 66, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, and Rizla in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

