IHS Markit (INFO) PT Set at $49.00 by Morgan Stanley

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) received a $49.00 price target from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on IHS Markit from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on IHS Markit from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.77.

INFO opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. IHS Markit has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $55.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.12 million. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that IHS Markit will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William E. Ford sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $104,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,959.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $1,299,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,854.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,050,000 shares of company stock worth $106,724,750. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 5,788.6% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $122,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $124,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth $186,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

