ICU Medical (ICUI) Shares Down 6.4%

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $278.51 and last traded at $282.85. 510,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 149,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.30.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICUI. ValuEngine cut ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.36.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.84. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $360.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, VP Thomas D. Mccall sold 11,133 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.56, for a total value of $3,368,400.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at $913,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 787 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $238,555.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,365.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 843,458 shares of company stock worth $242,013,941. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 27.6% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

