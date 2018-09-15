ICU Medical (ICUI) Shares Down 6.4%

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) shares fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $278.51 and last traded at $282.85. 510,608 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 149,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $302.30.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ICUI. ValuEngine cut ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.00.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.36.
In other ICU Medical news, VP Thomas D. Mccall sold 11,133 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.56, for a total value of $3,368,400.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,018 shares in the company, valued at $913,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 787 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $238,555.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,365.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 843,458 shares of company stock worth $242,013,941. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,794,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,618,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 14,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 27.6% during the second quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.
About ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI)
ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.
