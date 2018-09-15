Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 14115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iconix Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Iconix Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.

Get Iconix Brand Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The brand management company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $50.21 million during the quarter. Iconix Brand Group had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 281.71%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 610.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 243,900 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 209,581 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group during the second quarter worth $147,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group during the first quarter worth $555,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081,307 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 196,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,231 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 546,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

Further Reading: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Iconix Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iconix Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.