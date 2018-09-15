Iconix Brand Group (ICON) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.23

Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 14115 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Iconix Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Iconix Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.35.
The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.12, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 610.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 243,900 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 209,581 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group during the second quarter worth $147,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iconix Brand Group during the first quarter worth $555,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 22.2% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081,307 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 196,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Iconix Brand Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,231 shares of the brand management company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 546,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.65% of the company’s stock.
Iconix Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICON)
Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.
