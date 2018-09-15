iCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (ICN)

iCoin (CURRENCY:ICN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One iCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, iCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. iCoin has a market cap of $118,576.00 and $0.00 worth of iCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About iCoin

iCoin’s launch date was August 25th, 2016. iCoin’s total supply is 29,877,531 coins. iCoin’s official website is www.icoin.world . iCoin’s official Twitter account is @iconominet

iCoin Coin Trading

iCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

