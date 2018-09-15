Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Receives $53.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on HURN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $856,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,397 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,991.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.20. The stock had a trading volume of 62,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $32.05 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.12.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $197.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

