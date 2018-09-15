Hudson’s Bay (HBC) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Hudson’s Bay (TSE:HBC) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HBC. Cowen increased their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Hudson’s Bay from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Hudson’s Bay has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$11.44.

Shares of Hudson’s Bay stock opened at C$10.77 on Wednesday. Hudson’s Bay has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.43.

Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada, the United States, and Europe. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Fifth Avenue OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Gilt, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena banners.

