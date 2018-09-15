HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTGM) and Waters (WAT) Critical Review

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NYSE: WAT) and Waters (NYSE:WAT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.2% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.3% of Waters shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of HTG Molecular Diagnostics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Waters shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Waters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HTG Molecular Diagnostics -81.10% -132.67% -47.67% Waters 2.12% 27.85% 13.03%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Waters’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HTG Molecular Diagnostics $14.76 million 7.70 -$18.96 million ($1.79) -2.23 Waters $2.31 billion 6.55 $20.31 million $7.49 26.19

Waters has higher revenue and earnings than HTG Molecular Diagnostics. HTG Molecular Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Waters, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waters has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Waters, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HTG Molecular Diagnostics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Waters 2 10 4 0 2.13

HTG Molecular Diagnostics currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.00%. Waters has a consensus price target of $205.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.76%. Given HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HTG Molecular Diagnostics is more favorable than Waters.

Summary

Waters beats HTG Molecular Diagnostics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. develops and markets products and services based on proprietary technology that facilitates the routine use of targeted molecular profiling. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing. The company's assay product offerings include HTG EdgeSeq oncology biomarker panel; HTG EdgeSeq immuno-oncology assay; HTG EdgeSeq PATH Assay; HTG EdgeSeq miRNA whole-transcriptome assay; HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay; HTG EdgeSeq EGFR, KRAS, and BRAF mutation assay; HTG EdgeSeq ALKPlus assay EU; and HTG EdgeSeq DLBCL cell of origin assay EU. It serves biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centers, and molecular testing laboratories. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. distributes its instruments and consumables directly in the United States and Europe; and through distributors in parts of Europe and internationally. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bristol-Myers Squibb for the development of custom RUO assays; master collaboration agreement with Merck KGaA; governing agreement with QIAGEN Manchester Limited; and development and professional services agreement with Invetech PTY Ltd. The company was formerly known as HTG, Inc. and changed its name to HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. in March 2011. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Tucson, Arizona.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans. The company also designs, manufactures, sells, and services thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments; and develops and supplies software-based products that interface with its instruments, as well as other manufacturers' instruments. Its MS technology instruments are used in drug discovery and development comprising clinical trial testing, the analysis of proteins in disease processes, nutritional safety analysis, and environmental testing. In addition, the company offers thermal analysis, rheometry, and calorimetry instruments, which are used in predicting the suitability and stability of fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, water, polymers, metals, and viscous liquids for use in various industrial, consumer good, and healthcare products, as well as for life science research. Its products are used by life sciences, pharmaceutical, biochemical, industrial, nutritional safety, environmental, academic, and governmental customers working in research and development, quality assurance, and other laboratory applications. Waters Corporation was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Milford, Massachusetts.

