HSBC Raises Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A (RDSA) Price Target to GBX 2,880

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A (LON:RDSA) had its target price boosted by HSBC from GBX 2,800 ($36.47) to GBX 2,880 ($37.51) in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RDSA. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,130 ($40.77) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.33) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Societe Generale set a GBX 2,800 ($36.47) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.08) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($39.08) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,896.18 ($37.73).

Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A stock opened at GBX 2,469.50 ($32.17) on Wednesday. Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A has a 1 year low of GBX 1,982.50 ($25.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,579.50 ($33.60).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

About Royal Dutch Shell Plc Class A

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

