HSBC (HSBC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of HSBC have underperformed the industry on the NYSE in the past three months. While the company is expected to continue benefitting from its extensive global network and solid asset growth, its efforts to increase exposure in emerging markets will likely lead to elevated expenses. Thus, higher costs will hurt the company’s bottom-line in the near-term. Also, dismal European economic growth, weak loan demand and Brexit-related concerns are expected to continue leading to muted revenues. Further, litigation and regulatory issues might hamper the company's financials and hence remain a major concern.”

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Societe Generale cut HSBC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut HSBC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $43.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.89. The company has a market capitalization of $172.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.05. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that HSBC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HSBC in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in HSBC during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HSBC (HSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.