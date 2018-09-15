HSBC Analysts Give BNP Paribas (BNP) a €58.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €58.00 ($67.44) target price by equities research analysts at HSBC in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 7.13% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($91.86) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.50 ($85.47) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €67.01 ($77.92).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

BNP opened at €62.45 ($72.62) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. The company operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services; and Corporate and Institutional Banking. It offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.