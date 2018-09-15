HRT Financial LLC Takes $468,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX)

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,173 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $105,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $123,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $149,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3,935.8% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,981 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 41,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth $187,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $77.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.27 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.88%.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total value of $73,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,271 shares in the company, valued at $753,583.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Christopher Madden sold 1,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $103,885.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,124.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,209 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,102 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XLNX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Xilinx from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.47.

Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

