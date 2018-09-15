HRT Financial LLC Takes $2.98 Million Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 53,014 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,000. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.2% of HRT Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 318.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,484 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 83.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $52,495.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,578. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $44,617.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,286.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,923 shares of company stock worth $185,098. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $75.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $105.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.66. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.04.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The wireless technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.30. QUALCOMM had a negative net margin of 18.41% and a positive return on equity of 19.06%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.61%.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.52.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

