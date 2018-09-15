HRT Financial LLC Acquires New Position in AMBEV S A/S (ABEV)

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 113,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,943,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,935,000 after buying an additional 8,727,647 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,919,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,717,000 after buying an additional 1,482,872 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1,785.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,834,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,806,000 after buying an additional 36,775,197 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,777,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,539,000 after buying an additional 1,301,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 1.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 34,102,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,894,000 after buying an additional 492,401 shares in the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $4.37 on Friday. AMBEV S A/S has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. equities research analysts anticipate that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. TheStreet downgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded AMBEV S A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

AMBEV S A/S Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food in the Americas. It operates through Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada segments. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctic, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

