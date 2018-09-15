HPM Partners LLC Sells 545 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (BDX)

HPM Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. HPM Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,936,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,103,552,000 after purchasing an additional 125,262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,987,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,069,559,000 after buying an additional 2,049,874 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,744,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $811,527,000 after buying an additional 55,004 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,319,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,341,000 after buying an additional 247,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,801,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $671,192,000 after buying an additional 46,111 shares during the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $260.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.23. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $191.53 and a one year high of $263.37. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.10.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.05. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $248.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. It operates in two segments, BD Medical and BD Life Sciences. The BD Medical segment offers syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; needles, syringes, and intravenous catheters for medication delivery; prefilled IV flush syringes; regional anesthesia needles and trays; sharps disposal containers; closed-system transfer devices; skin antiseptic products; surgical and laparoscopic instrumentations; intravenous medication safety and infusion therapy delivery, and automated medication dispensing and supply management systems; medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

