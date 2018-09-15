Howard Bancorp (HBMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HBMD. Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Howard Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a market perform rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Howard Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.60.

HBMD stock opened at $18.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.99 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of -0.10. Howard Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 million. Howard Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 5.58%. equities research analysts expect that Howard Bancorp will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Howard Bancorp news, Director Robert W. Jr. Smith bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,178 shares in the company, valued at $617,720.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Keenan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,645 shares in the company, valued at $160,685.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,388 shares of company stock worth $209,393. 10.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBMD. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $123,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Howard Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 122.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Howard Bancorp by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Bancorp

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

