Houston American Energy Co. (HUSA) Short Interest Down 1.9% in August

Houston American Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,258,056 shares, a decrease of 1.9% from the August 15th total of 3,321,401 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 178,964 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.2 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HUSA opened at $0.22 on Friday. Houston American Energy has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.56.

Houston American Energy Company Profile

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana.

