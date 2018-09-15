Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) Shares Sold by Banco de Sabadell S.A

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HRL. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 47,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.7% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman James P. Snee sold 21,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $829,785.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 49,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,866,989.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn S. Forbes sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $548,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,262.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,518 shares of company stock worth $3,727,288 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. Hormel Foods Corp has a twelve month low of $29.75 and a twelve month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HRL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens lowered Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, Specialty Foods, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamole, and bacon; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butter, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

